Sara Bay Financial Has $1.35 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.70 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

