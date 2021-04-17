Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

