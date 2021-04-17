Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CCX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
