Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

