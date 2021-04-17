Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

