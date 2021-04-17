Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of IBA opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

