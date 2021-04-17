Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 149.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

