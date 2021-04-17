Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

