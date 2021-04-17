Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

