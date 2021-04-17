Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

