Bay Rivers Group Sells 77 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,488. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.43. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.