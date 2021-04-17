Bay Rivers Group Trims Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group owned about 0.06% of Big Lots worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.