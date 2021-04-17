SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,271. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $340.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.