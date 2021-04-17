Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

