Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,282.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 132338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,196 ($15.63).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.44. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

