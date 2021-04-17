Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

UPS opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

