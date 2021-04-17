Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 8,182 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,429,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

