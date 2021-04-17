Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 4.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.27. 206,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,757,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

