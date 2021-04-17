Investors Buy High Volume of Lantheus Call Options (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lantheus stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,020 and sold 64,688 shares valued at $1,248,023. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

