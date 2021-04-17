Wedbush Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.