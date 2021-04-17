Brokers Offer Predictions for Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.74 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.60 on Friday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

