Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.