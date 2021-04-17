First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 147,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

