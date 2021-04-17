Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,694. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

