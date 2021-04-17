HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 6,161,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

