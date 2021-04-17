Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issues Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

UFAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

