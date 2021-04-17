Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

