CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 487,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.