Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

ESCA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,375. The stock has a market cap of $310.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Get Escalade alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

ESCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis lifted their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.