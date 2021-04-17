Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 12,167,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,466,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

