Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Marten Transport has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.