J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

