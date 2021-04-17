Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.