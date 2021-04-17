Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 501,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.