Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Declines By 50.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $10.53 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

