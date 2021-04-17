Traders Buy Large Volume of Pool Call Options (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

POOL stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

