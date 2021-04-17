Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $9.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

FRHLF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

