Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

PREKF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

