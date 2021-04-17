Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

