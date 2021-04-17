Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,659,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

