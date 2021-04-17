Barclays Increases Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $50.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $11,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.