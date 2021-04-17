Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $571,100.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00.

Shares of KRTX opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

