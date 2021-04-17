Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

