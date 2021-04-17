Short Interest in Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Rises By 103.0%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Home Bistro stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85. Home Bistro has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.