City Holding Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

