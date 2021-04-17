Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in March

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,898,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 1,402,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.