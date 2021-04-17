JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Summit Insights currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for JFrog’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $20,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

