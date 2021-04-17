Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

