CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

