Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSHZY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

