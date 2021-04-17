Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $31,112,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.